Food
Dec 2, 2021 - Dec 2, 2022 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Global BC sponsors Passions

Where
Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre - 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.drpeter.org/support-us/events/upcoming-events/passions
Contact
stimbers@drpeter.org 604-803-0081 (Samantha Timbers)
Global BC sponsors Passions - image View image in full screen

Thursday, December 2 | 5:30pm
Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre Exhibition Hall, Vancouver

Passions, now in its 18th year, brings together the best restaurants in Vancouver offering tasting plate tapas style creations for you to enjoy. Meet and mingle with head chefs and culinary connoisseurs.

Additionally, our bars will host world class mixologists serving some of the best cocktails Vancouver has to offer.

All in support of Dr. Peter AIDS Foundation.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at DrPeter.org