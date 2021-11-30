Menu

Nov 30 5:30 AM - 7:00 PM

Global BC supports CKNW Kids’ Fund 44th annual Pledge Day

Where
on 980 CKNW / Virtual - BC View Map
When
Website
https://www.cknwkidsfund.com/
Contact
sara.dubois-phillips@cknw.com 604-331-2782 (CKNW Kids' Fund)
Global BC supports CKNW Kids’ Fund 44th annual Pledge Day - image View image in full screen

Tuesday, November 30
on 980 CKNW Radio

Help the CKNW Kids’ Fund support BC’s kids this year

November 30th is the 44th Annual Pledge Day, and this year after receiving a record breaking number of applications from families for funding, they need your support more than ever.

Tune in to 980 CKNW and consider pledging this year.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at CKNWKidsFund.com