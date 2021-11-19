630 CHED supports: Canadian Tire Magic of Lights

The Canadian Tire Magic of Lights is 2.5 kilometers of festive and vibrant LED-lighted displays celebrating the magic and wonder of the holidays. An enchanted “drive-through” experience from the comfort of your own car. At every turn, and in every direction, the magical route is overflowing with spectacular light displays and animations.

One of the area’s most dazzling and unique seasonal events, over 1 million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season. Take time to enjoy a joyous alternative to the traditional holiday gatherings at the Canadian Tire Magic of Lights.

Tickets are now on sale at magicoflights.com/events/edmonton