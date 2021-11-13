Menu

Nov 13 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Global BC supports Burnaby Hospital Foundation: Proud History, Bright Future Broadcast

Where
on Global BC - BC
When
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.bhfoundation.ca/
Contact
604-431-2881 (Burnaby Hospital Foundation)
Global BC supports Burnaby Hospital Foundation: Proud History, Bright Future Broadcast

Saturday, November 13 | 5pm
on Global BC

Burnaby Hospital Foundation is partnering with us at Global BC for the Bright Future Broadcast.

Tune in on November 13th at 5pm here on Global TV, as they fundraise to transform Burnaby Hospital into a state-of-the-art medical facility for all of BC.

Details at BHFoundation.ca