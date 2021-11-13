Global BC supports Burnaby Hospital Foundation: Proud History, Bright Future Broadcast
- Where
- on Global BC - BC View Map
- When
-
- Buy
- Buy Tickets
- Website
- https://www.bhfoundation.ca/
- Contact
- 604-431-2881 (Burnaby Hospital Foundation)
Saturday, November 13 | 5pm
on Global BC
Burnaby Hospital Foundation is partnering with us at Global BC for the Bright Future Broadcast.
Tune in on November 13th at 5pm here on Global TV, as they fundraise to transform Burnaby Hospital into a state-of-the-art medical facility for all of BC.
Details at BHFoundation.ca