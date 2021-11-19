680 CJOB proud to support the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation for the Radiothon of Hope & Healing on Friday, November 19th!

Join us on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021! Tune in to the Radiothon of Hope & Healing, presented by the Vickar Automotive Group, live on 680 CJOB from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Power 97 and Peggy@99.1 will also be airing the Radiothon from noon to 6 p.m. Giveaways and prizes to be won throughout the day.

A Radiothon donation helps the Hospital provide urgent care for babies in our Neonatal Intensive Care, offer critical support to patients coping with mental illnesses, and give cardiac care to thousands in need of life-saving measures.

Donate now (choose Radiothon of Hope & Healing 2021 from menu) or by calling 204-237-7647.

You’re a lifeline for patients at St. Boniface Hospital.