Toys on the Turf is back!

Join 630 CHED and the Edmonton Elks November 5 at the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium for Toys on the Turf in support of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous!

Bring a new unwrapped toy in a clear bag to the Elks home game on November 5. Volunteers will be collecting donations at the gates.

Ticket get tickets visit GoElks.com.