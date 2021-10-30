Pointe-Claire Oldtimers Food Drive

The Pointe-Claire Oldtimers are having a food drive to help the West Island Mission. The West Island Mission provides food assistance to the less fortunate living in the West Island of Montreal. The food drive will take place on Saturday October 30th form 9am to 2 pm at the Pointe-Claire Bob Bernie Arena, 58 Maywood, Pointe-Claire. No need t get out of the car, drive up, open the trunk and the Oldtimers will do the rest.