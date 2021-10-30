Menu

Oct 30 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Pointe-Claire Oldtimers Food Drive

Where
The Pointe-Claire Bob Bernie Arena - 58 Maywood, Pointe Claire, Québec View Map
When
Contact
robert.bernotas@gmail.com 5142658481 (PCOT)
The Pointe-Claire Oldtimers are having a food drive to help the West Island Mission. The West Island Mission provides food assistance to the less fortunate living in the West Island of Montreal. The food drive will take place on Saturday October 30th form 9am to 2 pm at the Pointe-Claire Bob Bernie Arena, 58 Maywood, Pointe-Claire. No need t get out of the car, drive up, open the trunk and the Oldtimers will do the rest. View image in full screen
