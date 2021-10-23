Banquet of Stories 2021

Our popular Banquet of Stories program returns! Join us for a hybrid in-person and virtual event, with a spotlight on refugee stories. We will explore the themes of community/personal resilience & sustainable food practice. Featuring two in-person sessions, available for $10.00, as well as a free virtual option. In-person attendees receive a special souvenir program that includes access to a free virtual cooking lesson, food stories/recommendations/discounts, and a chance to win fabulous prizes!.