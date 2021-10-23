Menu

Oct 23 1:15 PM - 5:30 PM

Banquet of Stories 2021

Where
Immigrant Services Society of BC - 2610 Victoria Drive, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
$ Price
$0 - $10 Buy Tickets
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://pchc-mom.ca/
Contact
pchcmom.events@gmail.com 778-636-2368 (PCHC-MoM Society)
Our popular Banquet of Stories program returns! Join us for a hybrid in-person and virtual event, with a spotlight on refugee stories. We will explore the themes of community/personal resilience & sustainable food practice. Featuring two in-person sessions, available for $10.00, as well as a free virtual option. In-person attendees receive a special souvenir program that includes access to a free virtual cooking lesson, food stories/recommendations/discounts, and a chance to win fabulous prizes!.

