The Bergmann Duo: One Piano, Four Hands

From Paris to New York... and Hollywood The Bergmann Duo invites you on a musical journey to Paris of the late 19th century all the way to New York and Hollywood. The programme features selections from George Bizet’s delightful suite Jeux d’enfants, Claude Debussy’s symphonic fragment for piano four hands, plus some brand new arrangements of George Gershwin’s beloved music from Porgy and Bess and excerpts of Jerome Moross iconic film score for the 1958 Western/Hollywood movie The Big Country.