Music
Nov 4 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

The Bergmann Duo: One Piano, Four Hands

Where
The ACT Arts Centre - 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, British Columbia View Map
When
04-11-2021 10:30 04-11-2021 12:00

 The ACT Arts Centre - 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, British Columbia
$ Price
All seats: $27.50 Buy Tickets
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://theactmapleridge.org
Contact
info@mract.org 6044762787 (The ACT Arts Centre)
From Paris to New York... and Hollywood The Bergmann Duo invites you on a musical journey to Paris of the late 19th century all the way to New York and Hollywood. The programme features selections from George Bizet’s delightful suite Jeux d’enfants, Claude Debussy’s symphonic fragment for piano four hands, plus some brand new arrangements of George Gershwin’s beloved music from Porgy and Bess and excerpts of Jerome Moross iconic film score for the 1958 Western/Hollywood movie The Big Country. View image in full screen
