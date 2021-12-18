Winter Harp
- When
-
Add to Calendar 18-12-2021 15:00 18-12-2021 21:00 America/Toronto Winter Harp
One of the most beloved holiday concerts anywhere, Winter Harp returns to take you on a magical journey you will never forget. You’ll be treated to some of the ensemble’s most popular carols, as well as some beautiful new carols. Join this world-class ensemble of singers, harps, flute, violin, medieval instruments and percussion for a…The ACT Arts Centre - 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, British Columbia The ACT Arts Centre info@mract.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Price
- All seats: $49 Buy Tickets
- Ages
- All Ages
- Website
- https://theactmapleridge.org
- Contact
- info@mract.org 6044762787 (The ACT Arts Centre)
One of the most beloved holiday concerts anywhere, Winter Harp returns to take you on a magical journey you will never forget. You’ll be treated to some of the ensemble’s most popular carols, as well as some beautiful new carols. Join this world-class ensemble of singers, harps, flute, violin, medieval instruments and percussion for a concert of heartwarming songs and stories in celebration of Christmas. The musicians, in rich medieval attire, perform on a stage set with magnificent backdrops of cathedral and snow that will whisk you to a land of pure magic. For more than 25 years, tens of thousands of people have made Winter Harp their annual tradition — now that is something to celebrate!