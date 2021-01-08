Global BC sponsors Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Global BC sponsors Imagine Picasso: The Immersive ExhibitionEvent Ended
October 27 to January 8 | Vancouver Convention Centre East
Vancouver Convention Centre East - 999 Canada Place Way, Vancouver, BC
- https://www.imagine-picasso.com/
Don’t miss Imagine Picasso coming to Vancouver’s Convention Centre East for a limited time.
Immerse yourself in a unique and novel perspective of Picassos work showcasing 200 of his paintings projected onto large Origami style structures.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at Imagine-Picasso.com