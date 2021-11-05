Global Edmonton supports Alberta Ballet’s Swan Lake

Alberta Ballet’s world premiere of Christopher Anderson’s Swan Lake will inspire the dancer in you. The performance will be held at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from November 5 – 7th.

This fantastical tale of a passionate coming of age story. Forces of evil attempt to thwart the love between young Prince Siegfried and the Swan Queen, Odette. Add in the majesty of Tchaikovsky's symphonic score and the result is a masterpiece for the ages. This iconic classical ballet will stir your soul and capture your heart.

As a resident company of the Jubilee, Alberta Ballet is following the Jubilee’s protocols. Thank you for your patience as the Jubilee finalizes its communications about COVID protocols.