SuperNova Celebration: Live Music Lives!

Get ready, Nova Scotia’s biggest live event in almost two years is taking place at Scotiabank Centre on November 20th!

The SuperNova Celebration concert presented by Brookes Diamond Productions and Halflife Records, will be a night filled with incredible homegrown talent, as we come together and celebrate return of live music in Nova Scotia!

The SuperNova Celebration will be Nova Scotia’s biggest live event in almost two years, featuring headlining performances from Nova Scotia’s favourite talent: Classified, JRDN, Matt Andersen, Ria Mae, The Trews, and more!

UPDATED SEP 17:

With the Province’s recent announcement deferring the start of Phase 5, the SuperNova Celebration will now take place on Saturday, November 20 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. All tickets issued for the original date on October 1 will be honoured.