ALS Christmas Craft Market

The ALS Society of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia is hosting a Christmas Craft Market, Saturday, November 6th at the LeBrun Centre in Bedford, Nova Scotia. All proceeds raised go directly towards supporting people living with ALS in your community.
If you have items you wish to donate, contact Lisa at lgroot-koerkamp@alsnbns.ca. The ALS Society can make arrangements to get the items from you!