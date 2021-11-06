Menu

Nov 6 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

ALS Christmas Craft Market

Where
LeBrun Centre - 36 Holland Ave., Bedford, Nova Scotia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 06-11-2021 09:00 06-11-2021 17:00 America/Toronto ALS Christmas Craft Market

Support the ALS Society and find some holiday treasures!

 LeBrun Centre - 36 Holland Ave., Bedford, Nova Scotia ALS Society of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia lgroot-koerkamp@alsnbns.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Contact
lgroot-koerkamp@alsnbns.ca (ALS Society of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia)
ALS Christmas Craft Market - image View image in full screen

The ALS Society of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia is hosting a Christmas Craft Market, Saturday, November 6th at the LeBrun Centre in Bedford, Nova Scotia.  All proceeds raised go directly towards supporting people living with ALS in your community.

If you have items you wish to donate, contact Lisa at lgroot-koerkamp@alsnbns.ca. The ALS Society can make arrangements to get the items from you!