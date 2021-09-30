​​Sky Dancers by A’nó:wara Dance Theatre Presented by Live Art Dance and Prismatic Arts Festival September 30th, 8:00 PM, Spatz Theatre. Doors open at 7:00 PM. General Seating – $30.00 Adults; $27.00 Seniors; $15.00 Students / Arts Worker / Under Waged To purchase tickets visit: https://liveartdance.ca/anowara-dance-theatre/

Sky Dancers by A’nó:wara Dance Theatre is a universal story touching on themes of disaster, families, community, and resilience, the impacts of which have echoed over generations. In the early 1900s, construction began on a bridge between the south shore and the north shore of the St. Lawrence River. In the late summer of 1907, the Quebec Bridge collapsed, killing 33 high steelworkers from the small Mohawk community of Kahnawake. The bridge fell due to arrogance and errors made by the lead engineer and the fallout was felt around the world. The collapse of the bridge was only the beginning of the disaster. Soon after, the Quebec government and Roman Catholic Church descended on Kahnawake, coercing many of the recently widowed women into giving up their children to residential schools. The effects remain present to this day. The daughter of one of the men who perished that day, Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo’s multidisciplinary dance piece portrays not only tragedy but the strength and resilience of her home community.