This years Sportsworld Collectibles Sportsfest will once again be held at the Conexus Arts Centre in the Schumiatcher Room. Sunday, October 3rd from 10am to 4pm. Admission is only $3.00. There will be door prizes while supplies last.

With over 50 tables of Sports Cards, Mcfarlanes, autographed Jerseys and sports memorabilia, you are going to want to be there!