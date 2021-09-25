680 CJOB is proud to support Canada Walks for Bladder Cancer virtual fundraising walks September 25th & 26th.

Join us as Canada Walks for Bladder Cancer

September 25 & 26, 2021

Bladder Cancer Canada is the only charitable organization in Canada dedicated to supporting bladder cancer patients and their caregivers, creating awareness to help with early diagnosis and funding research! Our annual Awareness Walk in September provides approximately 60% of our funding for our programs and services which are provided free of charge to the 80,000 Canadians living with a bladder cancer diagnosis.

Fundraising and awareness walks around the world are looking a bit different than they have in years past so we are extremely grateful to our presenting sponsor Ferring Canada for supporting our event and kick-starting our fundraising!

We are being mindful of the local restrictions in place to protect your health and safety and are encouraging everyone to “walk where you are” – whether you’re in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia or living on a regional country road up north! And while we might be physically apart, we can come together virtually to support an important cause and let’s make bladder cancer just a memory.

So…the question is…..Where will you be participating?

The first 2,000 individuals to register or donate ($20 minimum) to an individual/team will be eligible to receive a BCC cling (sponsored by Hannah Promotions) for your car or your home. Quantities are limited, don’t delay!

Canadians Love To Help Each Other

Why register? Your support will help many of the 80,000 Canadians currently living with a bladder cancer diagnosis as well as the 12,000 Canadians who will be diagnosed with bladder cancer this year.

Participating in 2021’s Canada Walks for Bladder Cancer means even more Canadians will get the support they need during their diagnosis – or recognize the symptoms early enough to improve their treatment and outcomes. Canada is a world leader in organ preservation when it comes to bladder cancer and with early detection, we will save both bladders and lives!

Your support this year will drive the breakthroughs needed to revolutionize bladder cancer care in the 21st century and improve health outcomes for Canadians who will be impacted by this disease.

Don’t forget! If you are a returning participant, you must register each year to confirm your participation.

We can’t do it without your help! Register today!