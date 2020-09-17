680 CJOB is proud to support the Habitat for Humanity Beyond The Build Radiothon On September 17th.

Tune in from 6am to 6pm.

K-Tec Earth Movers Inc. is very proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of Habitat Beyond the Build Radiothon in partnership with Global Winnipeg. Power 97, 680 CJOB and Peggy @99-1 will be broadcasting live from the Habitat Manitoba’s Templeton Avenue Build site on September 17, 2021 from 6 am to 6 pm.

Throughout the day, you will hear stories from Habitat Homeowners, Sponsors, Donors and Volunteers about what Habitat means to them and how you can support our Beyond the Build Campaign.

The goal is to raise $200,000, which will enable the build of one home for a family in need of a hand up. Habitat Manitoba thinks beyond the build. Habitat Manitoba mobilizes the people and ideas that will drive solutions to Manitoba’s housing crisis. Habitat Manitoba believe everyone deserves a decent place to live!