Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Festival
Sep 12 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Pet-A-Palooza – “The Day Of The Dog”

Where
Yaletown District - 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 12-09-2021 11:00 12-09-2021 16:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Pet-A-Palooza – “The Day Of The Dog”

Sunday, September 12 | 11am-4pm | 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Yaletown District - 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver, BC Lonnie Powell DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.petapaloozawest.com/vancouver
Contact
250-217-0799 (Lonnie Powell )
Global BC sponsors Pet-A-Palooza – “The Day Of The Dog” - image View image in full screen

Sunday, September 12 | 11am-4pm
1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver

THE social event of the year for dogs and their people. Pet-A-Palooza aka The Day Of The Dog is hitting Yaletown this month, and we are ready to paw-rty!

So here’s what to expect at this year’s festival!


A 120-FT PUP POOL PARTY

The 2021 edition is going all out with a 120 ft pool, complete with canine cabanas, floaties, treats and a DJ. Yup, that’s it’s gonna be a lit pawty, so don’t forget to bring your sunglasses and your sunscreen!

 

PUP RACES

Making your dreams come true, one pup race at a time. You’ll be able to see these furry friends wiggling their way across the finish line at Pet-A-Palooza’s four races.

  • The Running Of The Bulls welcomes both lightweight (Frenchies) and heavyweight (English bullies) categories.
  • The Wiener dog race gives your low rider a true chance to shine (size isn’t everything!).
  • And new this year, Corgi Races!

 

YOGA WITH PUPPIES

Too much agitation at the races for your liking? Take a zen moment at yoga, but with puppies. Yes, that’s quite literally what’s happening. You, your mat, and adorable, adoptable pups napping around.

 

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at PetAPaloozaWest.com