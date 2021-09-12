Global BC sponsors Pet-A-Palooza – “The Day Of The Dog”

Sunday, September 12 | 11am-4pm

1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver

THE social event of the year for dogs and their people. Pet-A-Palooza aka The Day Of The Dog is hitting Yaletown this month, and we are ready to paw-rty!

So here’s what to expect at this year’s festival!



A 120-FT PUP POOL PARTY

The 2021 edition is going all out with a 120 ft pool, complete with canine cabanas, floaties, treats and a DJ. Yup, that’s it’s gonna be a lit pawty, so don’t forget to bring your sunglasses and your sunscreen!

PUP RACES

Making your dreams come true, one pup race at a time. You’ll be able to see these furry friends wiggling their way across the finish line at Pet-A-Palooza’s four races.

The Running Of The Bulls welcomes both lightweight (Frenchies) and heavyweight (English bullies) categories.

The Wiener dog race gives your low rider a true chance to shine (size isn’t everything!).

And new this year, Corgi Races!

YOGA WITH PUPPIES

Too much agitation at the races for your liking? Take a zen moment at yoga, but with puppies. Yes, that’s quite literally what’s happening. You, your mat, and adorable, adoptable pups napping around.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at PetAPaloozaWest.com