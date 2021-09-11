STMC Homecoming ’21

Power Field will be home to our Varsity Knights as they take on GW Graham at 1:30pm. Doors open at 12:00pm with Food Trucks and an Alumni Beer Garden ready to go. Admission to the game is free. All proceeds from this event will go directly to our Fallen Knights Bursary which supports families in need. We hope that you and your loved ones, young and old, will come out and have some fun. All COVID precautions will be made and we’ll make sure everyone feels safe and at home. Hope to see you on September 11th.