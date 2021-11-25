HoHoHoliday 5k Run/Walk – Virtual Edition – Nov 25-Dec 31
- When
-
- Price
- $40-$55 Buy Tickets
- Ages
- ALL AGES
- Website
- https://hohoholiday5k.com/
- Contact
- info@365sports.ca 8888176784 (365 Sports Inc)
The HoHoHoliday 5K is the most festive FUN run in Canada! This 5km run/walk combines the magic of the Holidays with community engagement and fitness. Be apart of a holiday movement and join 10,000 Santa’s virtually across Canada who are spreading cheer in their local community while choosing to raise funds to support Make-A-Wish Canada. Each registration includes a Santa suit, finishers medal, holiday treat, timing app, and shipping. This is a fun and active way for families and friends to come together, dress up as Santa and celebrate the Holiday Season in a meaningful way… And oh ya, this is a FUN RUN so you can take your time, set a new world record, walk it, or jog it… Just make sure to take a picture of you and your crew in that awesome Santa suit! #HoHoHoliday5k