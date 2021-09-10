September Exhibitions Opening Reception
Celebrate the opening of the first three exhibitions of the season: 도취 (DooChi), traditional Korean ceramics by Clay For You; Creative Connections, various mediums by SD43 Teachers; and Sovereign Elevations, acrylics, inks and sculptures by Kiranjot Kaur. Creative Connections and Sovereign Elevations will be on view from September 3 – October 20, 2021. 도취 (DooChi) will be on view from September 3 – November 4, 2021. This event will be held in accordance with the current Provincial Health Order. Please check our website for more details about the event closer to the date. Free admission.