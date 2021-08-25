Mortgages and Housing 101: Breaking down the Alberta housing market
Want to buy a home but don’t know where to start? Join us for Mortgages and Housing 101 – a free virtual event where we’ll break down the Alberta housing market with a realtor and a mortgage expert. Brenda Boghean, Area Manager at connectFirst Credit Union and Justin Wiechnik, REALTOR® at Grassroots Realty Group will discuss mortgage basics, whether it’s a good time for young/first time homebuyers and advice for anyone buying a home. The Credit Unions of Alberta and Alberta Central’s Speaker Series brings together some of Canada’s leading thinkers, forecasters and innovators for monthly discussions to help inspire bright and prosperous futures. Event Details Wednesday, August 25, 2021 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0wHLSgDTTDiJxGOmWUH-AA