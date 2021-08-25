Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Virtual
Aug 25 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM

Mortgages and Housing 101: Breaking down the Alberta housing market

Where
Zoom - Zoom, Calgary, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 25-08-2021 12:00 25-08-2021 12:45 America/Toronto Mortgages and Housing 101: Breaking down the Alberta housing market

Want to buy a home but don’t know where to start? Join us for Mortgages and Housing 101 – a free virtual event where we’ll break down the Alberta housing market with a realtor and a mortgage expert. Brenda Boghean, Area Manager at connectFirst Credit Union and Justin Wiechnik, REALTOR® at Grassroots Realty Group will…

 Zoom - Zoom, Calgary, Alberta Ashley atymko@brooklinepr.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
Free Buy Tickets
Contact
atymko@brooklinepr.com (Ashley)
Want to buy a home but don’t know where to start? Join us for Mortgages and Housing 101 – a free virtual event where we’ll break down the Alberta housing market with a realtor and a mortgage expert. Brenda Boghean, Area Manager at connectFirst Credit Union and Justin Wiechnik, REALTOR® at Grassroots Realty Group will discuss mortgage basics, whether it’s a good time for young/first time homebuyers and advice for anyone buying a home. The Credit Unions of Alberta and Alberta Central’s Speaker Series brings together some of Canada’s leading thinkers, forecasters and innovators for monthly discussions to help inspire bright and prosperous futures. Event Details Wednesday, August 25, 2021 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0wHLSgDTTDiJxGOmWUH-AA. View image in full screen
Want to buy a home but don’t know where to start? Join us for Mortgages and Housing 101 – a free virtual event where we’ll break down the Alberta housing market with a realtor and a mortgage expert. Brenda Boghean, Area Manager at connectFirst Credit Union and Justin Wiechnik, REALTOR® at Grassroots Realty Group will discuss mortgage basics, whether it’s a good time for young/first time homebuyers and advice for anyone buying a home. The Credit Unions of Alberta and Alberta Central’s Speaker Series brings together some of Canada’s leading thinkers, forecasters and innovators for monthly discussions to help inspire bright and prosperous futures. Event Details Wednesday, August 25, 2021 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0wHLSgDTTDiJxGOmWUH-AA.

Want to buy a home but don’t know where to start? Join us for Mortgages and Housing 101 – a free virtual event where we’ll break down the Alberta housing market with a realtor and a mortgage expert. Brenda Boghean, Area Manager at connectFirst Credit Union and Justin Wiechnik, REALTOR® at Grassroots Realty Group will discuss mortgage basics, whether it’s a good time for young/first time homebuyers and advice for anyone buying a home. The Credit Unions of Alberta and Alberta Central’s Speaker Series brings together some of Canada’s leading thinkers, forecasters and innovators for monthly discussions to help inspire bright and prosperous futures. Event Details Wednesday, August 25, 2021 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0wHLSgDTTDiJxGOmWUH-AA