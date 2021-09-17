Menu

Festival
Sep 17 - Sep 18 5:00 PM - 2:00 PM

MCC Festival for World Relief

Where
TRADEX Abbotsford - 1190 Cornell St,, Abbotsford, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 17-09-2021 17:00 18-09-2021 14:00 America/Toronto MCC Festival for World Relief

Let’s change lives together this September! Join MCC, September 17 & 18 at the Tradex in Abbotsford for the MCC Festival for World Relief. Bring your friends and family to enjoy delicious food and fun activities for all ages. But this year especially, help us raise $1 million so that together we can change lives….

 TRADEX Abbotsford - 1190 Cornell St,, Abbotsford, BC Mennonite Central Committee BC bcadvancement@mccbc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
Free Buy Tickets
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://www.mccfestival.com/
Contact
bcadvancement@mccbc.ca 6048506639 (Mennonite Central Committee BC)
Let’s change lives together this September! Join MCC, September 17 & 18 at the Tradex in Abbotsford for the MCC Festival for World Relief. Bring your friends and family to enjoy delicious food and fun activities for all ages. But this year especially, help us raise $1 million so that together we can change lives. Come enjoy some delicious crowd favourites, like Vereniki & Sausage, Watermelon & Rollkuchen, Portzelky, Borscht, and so much more! Plus, the children’s area with rocking climbing wall and bouncy castles for just $5.00, a Cliff Prang Comedy Show and lots of one-of-a-kind treasures in the Craft Booth area. Visit www.mccfestival.com for more details!. View image in full screen
