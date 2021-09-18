Global Lethbridge supports: Lethbridge Police Service Run
The Lethbridge Police Service Run is back September 18, 2021. Let's all come together and keep raising awareness for our Special Olympic Athletes!
Taking place in Lethbridge, Alberta, this race provides scenic views of the city as well as spectacular coulees. Register now for the half marathon, 10km or 5km distances.
Let’s all come together and keep raising awareness for our Special Olympic Athletes!