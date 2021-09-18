Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports
Sep 18 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Global Lethbridge supports: Lethbridge Police Service Run

Where
Lethbridge Lodge Hotel - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 18-09-2021 08:00 18-09-2021 12:00 America/Toronto Global Lethbridge supports: Lethbridge Police Service Run

The Lethbridge Police Service Run is back September 18, 2021. Let’s all come together and keep raising awareness for our Special Olympic Athletes!

 Lethbridge Lodge Hotel - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://lpsrun.ca
Global Lethbridge supports: Lethbridge Police Service Run - image View image in full screen

The Lethbridge Police Service Run is back September 18, 2021.

Taking place in Lethbridge, Alberta, this race provides scenic views of the city as well as spectacular coulees. Register now for the half marathon, 10km or 5km distances.

Let’s all come together and keep raising awareness for our Special Olympic Athletes!