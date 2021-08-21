Eastside Arts Society (EAS) launches CREATE! Arts Festival, a new annual art-making event Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22, 2021, taking place outdoors at Woodland Park and several Eastside studios. Designed to reconnect and engage communities left isolated during the pandemic, CREATE! Arts Festival will bring together local artists and the public to explore, learn, and create art together through a series of affordable and accessible workshops. Art-making workshops will include jewellery, ceramics, printmaking, glass blowing, painting, and much more. Adult workshops recommended for those aged 16+ and kids workshops aged 6+. Workshops are limited to 10 registered participants per workshop due to COVID safety protocols. Participation in the public art installation is free; capacity will be limited as per COVID guidelines. Workshops are $25 ($10 for the kids workshop). For more information and workshop registration, visit createartsfestival.ca.