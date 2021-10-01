The Metzger Collection is pleased to announce a new event entitled: The Crucifixion: The Shekel of Pontius Pilate Exhibition. The event is free to the public but by appointment only. Local BC Artist Catherine Adamson created a the piece using a rare 2000 year old shekel with Pontius Pilate imprint on it. And if you can imagine, who wouldn’t want to come see a 2,000 year old roman era stamped coin from Judea under the rule of Pontius Pilate? The piece was taken from an artist collaborative entitled: Authentic: A Study in Evil. This exhibition looks at artifacts from various rulers and dictators from the past and work them into art pieces with an accompanying essay. PLEASE NOTE: The event is free to the public but by appointment only. Please call 604-853-3567 ext. 539 to reserve your time slot.