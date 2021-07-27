Menu

980 CKNW Supports the Autism BC Raffle

Where
Online - View Map
The 4th Annual Autism BC Raffle presented by Applewood Auto Group is on now! AutismBC helps countless families and individuals throughout the province navigate their autism journey each year. Today in British Columbia, 1 in 40 children has an autism diagnosis and there are approximately 60,000 people on the autism spectrum. The 4th Annual AutismBC…

$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Ages
Must be 19+ to win
Website
https://autismbcraffle.rafflenexus.com/a/autismbc-website-
Contact
events@autismbc.ca 604-434-0880 ext. 101 (Autism BC)
980 CKNW Supports the Autism BC Raffle - image View image in full screen

The 4th Annual Autism BC Raffle presented by Applewood Auto Group is on now! AutismBC helps countless families and individuals throughout the province navigate their autism journey each year. Today in British Columbia, 1 in 40 children has an autism diagnosis and there are approximately 60,000 people on the autism spectrum. The 4th Annual AutismBC Raffle raises funds for programs that help families and individuals navigate their autism journey. For tickets and more information visit autismbc.ca/raffle