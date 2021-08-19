Backyard Harvest Dinner with Friends

The Schoolyard Harvest Dinner is Fresh Roots’ most anticipated fundraising event of the year. Funds generated from the dinner directly benefit its SOYL (Sustainable Opportunities Youth Leadership) program, which engages and empowers youth. On Thursday, August 19th we'll celebrate together (online) with an elegant summer meal experience composed of diverse dishes and the best of the season's harvest in a box all in support of Fresh Roots programs that engage and empower youth. How It works: 1. Purchase your tickets to select one of one of our harvest boxes. 2. Pick up or get your box delivered 3. On August 19, set your table and join us on Zoom to join the event! About Fresh Roots: We believe in Good Food for All! Fresh Roots cultivates educational farms and programs where students dig into meaningful connections with the land, food, and each other, inspiring communities to build just food systems. Website: freshroots.ca.