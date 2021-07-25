Menu

Festival
Jul 25 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Recycle Small Appliances at Downtown Chilliwack Community Market

Where
Downtown Chilliwack Community Market - 9360 Mill St, Chilliwack, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 25-07-2021 10:00 25-07-2021 14:00 America/Toronto Recycle Small Appliances at Downtown Chilliwack Community Market

Recycle small appliances, power tools, and electric outdoor power equipment for free at the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market on JULY 25! ElectroRecycle is BC’s small appliance and power tool recycling program and will be holding a collection booth at the market for one day only! Gather up your old and broken items and drop them…

 Downtown Chilliwack Community Market - 9360 Mill St, Chilliwack, BC ElectroRecycle lcoulter@electrorecycle.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
Free
Website
https://www.electrorecycle.ca/events/chilliwack-market-recycling-booth/
Contact
lcoulter@electrorecycle.ca 7789807884 (ElectroRecycle)
Recycle small appliances, power tools, and electric outdoor power equipment for free at the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market on JULY 25! ElectroRecycle is BC's small appliance and power tool recycling program and will be holding a collection booth at the market for one day only! Gather up your old and broken items and drop them off at ElectroRecycle's booth next to the market's food vendors. Our booth will accept small appliances, power tools, and electric outdoor power equipment including toasters, hairdryers, vacuums, fans, electric sanders, leaf blowers, and much more! Sorry but TVs, printers, computers, or audio equipment will not be accepted for recycling at this event. Visit our website to discover the over 400 types of electrical small appliances that will be accepted: https://www.electrorecycle.ca/accepted-products/.

