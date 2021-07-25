Recycle Small Appliances at Downtown Chilliwack Community Market
- lcoulter@electrorecycle.ca 7789807884 (ElectroRecycle)
Recycle small appliances, power tools, and electric outdoor power equipment for free at the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market on JULY 25! ElectroRecycle is BC’s small appliance and power tool recycling program and will be holding a collection booth at the market for one day only! Gather up your old and broken items and drop them off at ElectroRecycle’s booth next to the market’s food vendors. Our booth will accept small appliances, power tools, and electric outdoor power equipment including toasters, hairdryers, vacuums, fans, electric sanders, leaf blowers, and much more! Sorry but TVs, printers, computers, or audio equipment will not be accepted for recycling at this event. Visit our website to discover the over 400 types of electrical small appliances that will be accepted: https://www.electrorecycle.ca/accepted-products/