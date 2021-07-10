Menu

Jul 10 - Sep 1 9:00 AM - 1:00 AM

Enchanted Garden

Where
Port Moody Station Museum - 2734 Murray Street, Port Moody, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 10-07-2021 09:00 01-09-2021 01:00 America/Toronto Enchanted Garden

The pandemic has been hard on everyone; especially the kids. The Port Moody Station Museum wanted to put a smile back on the faces of the kids and bring happiness to the community. We have now completed an enchanted garden and invite the community to come enjoy. Its drop in and by donation.

 Port Moody Station Museum - 2734 Murray Street, Port Moody, BC
$ Price
by donation
Ages
all ages
Website
http://www.portmoodymuseum.org
Contact
brianne@portmoodymuseum.org 604-939-1648 (Port Moody Heritage Society- Brianne Egeto)
