Enchanted Garden
- When
-
The pandemic has been hard on everyone; especially the kids. The Port Moody Station Museum wanted to put a smile back on the faces of the kids and bring happiness to the community. We have now completed an enchanted garden and invite the community to come enjoy. Its drop in and by donation.

Port Moody Station Museum - 2734 Murray Street, Port Moody, BC
Port Moody Heritage Society- Brianne Egeto
brianne@portmoodymuseum.org
- Price
- by donation
- Ages
- all ages
- Website
- http://www.portmoodymuseum.org
- Contact
- brianne@portmoodymuseum.org 604-939-1648 (Port Moody Heritage Society- Brianne Egeto)
