Global Edmonton supports: Christmas Bureau of Edmonton
The Christmas Bureau raises funds year-round to provide festive meals at Christmas time to Edmonton families, individuals and seniors in need.
It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas; on July 25th, it will be exactly 6 months away! The Christmas Bureau raises funds year-round to provide festive meals at Christmas time to Edmonton families, individuals and seniors in need. Please donate this July in support of the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton and help ensure that everyone has access to a holiday meal this year.
Find out how you can help by visiting the christmasbureau.ca