Event
Jul 14 - Jul 31 5:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global Edmonton supports: Christmas Bureau of Edmonton

Where
Christmas Bureau of Edmonton - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 14-07-2021 05:00 31-07-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global Edmonton supports: Christmas Bureau of Edmonton

The Christmas Bureau raises funds year-round to provide festive meals at Christmas time to Edmonton families, individuals and seniors in need. Donate today!

 Christmas Bureau of Edmonton - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://www.christmasbureau.ca
Global Edmonton supports: Christmas Bureau of Edmonton - image

It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas; on July 25th, it will be exactly 6 months away! The Christmas Bureau raises funds year-round to provide festive meals at Christmas time to Edmonton families, individuals and seniors in need. Please donate this July in support of the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton and help ensure that everyone has access to a holiday meal this year.

Find out how you can help by visiting the christmasbureau.ca