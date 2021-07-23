SHAKESPEARE ON THE SASKATCHEWAN presents MACBETH

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan feels extremely lucky to be able to announce their 2021 Season, something we do not take for granted! This summer, thanks to so many supporters, we are pleased to announce Macbeth, Directed and Adapted by Will Brooks. Ambition and blood – so much blood. Macbeth’s wants and desires for power are fueled by the deadly determination of Lady Macbeth and the prophesies of three strange women. Dark, stylized and with blinding intensity, come experience the “Scottish Play” as you never have before – a magical, highly theatrical performance with five of Saskatchewan’s finest actors. This will be a memorable return to the stage for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan – a return to live performance that takes the Bard’s deadliest tragedy to a wholly unexpected level. Featuring Joshua Beaudry and Kristi Friday in the lead roles and backed by a strong team of Saskatchewan artists.

The season will begin with two preview performances on July 21st and 22nd. Opening night is July 23 and we will close our season on August 22nd.

Location: New Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan Amphitheatre at 948 Spadina Crescent East.

Tickets: On sale on June 23rd at noon, https://www.shakespearesask.com/productions/details/2021_summer_schedule_coming_soon.html or call the box office at 306-652-9100