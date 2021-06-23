Bluenose 100th Anniversary

This special site is a tribute to the legendary fishing schooner herself, her colourful captain and devoted crew, and all the courageous fishermen who sailed the seas during the “golden age of sail”.

Bluenose 100 honours, commemorates, and celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Canada’s treasured schooner, Bluenose. Curated by the Bluenose 100 Committee of the Lunenburg Marine Museum Society, we proudly promote and share the story of the Bluenose and her significance to Canadians and connection to Nova Scotia.