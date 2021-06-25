Menu

Food
Jun 25 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Community supper at the Vernon Elks

Where
Vernon Elks Lodge - 3103-30th Street, Vernon, B.C View Map
When
Add to Calendar 25-06-2021 17:00 25-06-2021 18:00

The Vernon Elks #45 hosts a weekly community 3 course dinner ($15 per meal). This homestyle meal includes a main dish, side dish, (or two, or three!!) and a dessert. Let us do the cooking this Friday! Please reserve your take-out meals by contacting Moe @ 250-558-0876 by Wednesday of each week! This week, June…

$ Price
$15 a meal
Contact
2505580876 (Vernon Elks #45)
The Vernon Elks #45 hosts a weekly community 3 course dinner ($15 per meal). This homestyle meal includes a main dish, side dish, (or two, or three!!) and a dessert. Let us do the cooking this Friday! Please reserve your take-out meals by contacting Moe @ 250-558-0876 by Wednesday of each week! This week, June 25th, we will be serving a turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, stuffing balls, soup, and dessert! For pick up at 5 PM on Friday’s please enter through the front door, wear a mask, and follow our covid safety features by exiting through the back door! :) Weekly and monthly menus can be found on our Facebook page! https://www.facebook.com/ElksLodge45 You are supporting local community organizations when you support the herd that helps! For more information on the Vernon Elks #45, the community donation program, or the many volunteer opportunities available, please visit us on Facebook, join our email list, or visit us at one of our events!