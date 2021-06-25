Community supper at the Vernon Elks

The Vernon Elks #45 hosts a weekly community 3 course dinner ($15 per meal). This homestyle meal includes a main dish, side dish, (or two, or three!!) and a dessert. Let us do the cooking this Friday! Please reserve your take-out meals by contacting Moe @ 250-558-0876 by Wednesday of each week! This week, June 25th, we will be serving a turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, stuffing balls, soup, and dessert! For pick up at 5 PM on Friday's please enter through the front door, wear a mask, and follow our covid safety features by exiting through the back door! :) Weekly and monthly menus can be found on our Facebook page! https://www.facebook.com/ElksLodge45 You are supporting local community organizations when you support the herd that helps! For more information on the Vernon Elks #45, the community donation program, or the many volunteer opportunities available, please visit us on Facebook, join our email list, or visit us at one of our events!.