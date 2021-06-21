ConnecTra Society Presents: Okanagan Virtual Roadshow

Do you live with a disability and are located in or around Okanagan, British Columbia? Attend our virtual roadshow and start exploring the many possibilities available to you! The ConnecTra Society is hosting our first ever Virtual Roadshow; a FREE 5 day event showcasing not only our own affiliated programs for people with disabilities, but local service providers and resources across the province! Our next stop is Okanagan, BC, from June 21st - June 25th, 2021. Whether you're looking for ways to get outdoors this summer with accessible recreation, employment and volunteer opportunities, or stay inside with adaptive technologies and devices to improve your home and workspace - we've got you covered! Once registered on Eventbrite, you will be sent a programming guide with the 5 day schedule of online presentations and events, including descriptions and links to attend. You pick and choose what interests you, and join at the corresponding link. Catch one or catch ‘em all! Featured Organizations Our Okanagan Roadshow will feature presentations from the Disability Foundation network: -BC Mobility Opportunities Society (BCMOS) -Adaptive Sailing Association of BC (ASABC) -Vancouver Adapted Music Society (VAMS) -Disabled Independent Gardeners Association (DIGA) -ConnecTra Society -Tetra Society of North America As well as features on local and online disability resources, organizations, and accessible destinations in and around Okanagan: -The Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) -North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association -Kindale Developmental Association -Yogability International -Kelowna Community Resources (KCR) -Neil Squire Society -BC Wheelchair Sports Association (BCWSA) -BC Wheelchair Basketball Society (BCWBS) All events will be closed captioned. Please let us know if you need assistance or other accessibility accommodations!.