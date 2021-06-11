Global BC supports BC Sisters of BC Lower Mainland
- https://www.bigsisters.bc.ca/
- info@bigsisters.bc.ca 604-873-4525 (Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland)
Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland knows youth who have a strong, supportive relationship with adults outside their immediate family are more confident, have less anxiety and greater academic success.
Enroll a child in their program, and give them the gift of mentorship.
Proudly supported by Global BC
Details at BigSisters.bc.ca