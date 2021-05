MAYFAIR HUB CLUB: JUNE CELEBRATION

Join us for some upbeat familiar music as we watch a live performance by Mark Diakiw, a multi-instrumentalist and singer from Saskatoon. Mark will be drawing from a wide range of influences, from Elvis to Frank Sinatra, and everything in-between!

Online via Zoom. To Register phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca

FREE TO ATTEND, ALL OLDER ADULTS 55+ INVITED.

http://www.scoa.ca http://www.saskatooncaregiver.ca 306-652-2255