reachAbility Association’s National AccessAbility Week is back! From May 30 – June 5, join the celebration and recognize the contributions made to our country by persons with disabilities and those who are actively removing barriers and equalizing the playing field, for everyone. There will be a speaker series, interactive workshops and presentations on mental health, social justice and human rights.

For event information, visit the reachAbility website.

reachAbility exists to serve individuals who face barriers to inclusion and community participation. There’s nothing exclusive about reachAbility, and you don’t need to identify as living with a disability to access their services. They partner with public, private, and non-governmental organizations to provide education and training on building more diverse and inclusive workplaces.