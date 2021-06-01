Global BC sponsors Greek Heritage Month
- Where
- Vancouver, BC View Map
- When
-
- Ages
- All ages
June 1 to 28
Throughout Vancouver
Join the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC in celebrating Greek Heritage Month.
Don’t miss the 28-day festival where you can enjoy the rich culture of Greece while indulging in delicious food, viewing incredible artwork, and celebrating with the Greek community.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at GreekHeritageMonth.com