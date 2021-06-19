Habitat for Humanity Down Home Kitchen Party
June 19th
Join us on June 19th for the Down Home Kitchen Party in support of Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia!
Global News is proud to support the Habitat for Humanity Down Home Kitchen Party!
Join Global News Morning’s Paul Brothers and Chef Live – Richard Julien on Saturday, June 19th from the comfort of your own home for the Down Home Kitchen Party in support of Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia!
Purchase of a ticket will get you a ready to cook food bag that includes all the ingredients to cook dinner for two along with beer from New Scotland Brewing Co. to wash it all down.
Chef Live – Richard Julien will guide you through how to cook your meal over Zoom and then you can enjoy your meal with entertainment provided by local artist, Jon Cyr!