Virtual
Jun 1 - Jun 15 9:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW supports Vancouver Art Gallery Art Auction | Spring Forward

Online - BC
June 1 to 15 | Online

 phaghighi@vanartgallery.bc.ca
https://www.vanartgallery.bc.ca/events/art-auction-2021
phaghighi@vanartgallery.bc.ca (Panthea Haghighi)
June 1 to 15
Online

Vancouver Art Gallery’s most anticipated fundraising event of the year, 2021 Art Auction | Spring Forward is happening online.

Featuring outstanding artworks by renowned local and international artists.

Proceeds from the auction supports Vancouver Art Gallery’s exhibitions, education and public programs.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at VanArtGallery.bc.ca