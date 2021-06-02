Global Edmonton supports: Red Shirt Day (for AccessAbility and Inclusion)

Red Shirt Day (for AccessAbility and Inclusion) is a day when people across Canada come together and wear red – in schools, workplaces and spaces everywhere in order to create a visible display of solidarity. By wearing red you will show your support for persons and families who are living with disabilities, celebrate the achievements of people living with disabilities, and pledge your commitment to help create a fully accessible and inclusive society that honours and values the contributions of people of all abilities in all aspects of life in Canada.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021, post a selfie of you wearing red – on social media with the hashtags:

#RedShirtDay, #RedForAccessAbility, #EasterSealsAB, #unstoppABLE.