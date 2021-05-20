Himalayan Life, a North Vancouver-based charity that exists to enhance children's lives in the Himalayas, is proud to present Himalaya, a virtual film festival. Himalaya recently premiered as an old-school style Drive-In film festival with two sold-out shows in Yarrow and North Vancouver and is now being released virtually on May 20th at 7:00 pm. Himalaya is a series of five films by four filmmakers about the Himalayas, the land, and its people. Sponsored by Trev Deeley Motorcycles, Refinery House, Masonite, Scout, Kaci, Beyond the Banks, Arc’terxy and Ann Hurst, Himalaya features stunning footage and breathtaking scenery. Viewers will intimately experience how a small, local charity is helping transform lives and make a massive impact. RSVP here: www.himalayanlife.com/film-fest to be eligible to win some serious prizes, including an original painting by @artbyannhurst or jackets and packs generously donated by Arc’teryx! Throughout the films, viewers will learn about the Yangri Academic Centre, an elementary school built in the Yangri Valley after the 2015 earthquake devastated the area, the Street-2-School Home in Pokhara, a place where homeless children build new lives, and the Ladakh Home for migrant workers, a home and schooling program for migrant Nepalese workers in Ladakh, North India. “It was an awesome experience, and I am so glad to know about this amazing organization, Himalayan Life!” said North Vancouver Drive-in spectator Jonny Noel. “The standard of education and opportunity they provide for these children, girls, and communities is quite amazing. What this organization is offering is truly something impressive and impactful that can change the trajectory of these people. The vision is incredible and future goals impressive and although big seem tangible.” Also included throughout the films is extraordinary footage of Himalayan Life supporters trekking to Everest Basecamp, mountain biking in Pokhara, and dirt bike riding over suspension bridges to 12,000ft elevation towns like Muktinath as part of the Himalayan Life Adventures. Grab your popcorn and join on Thursday, May 20th at 7:00 pm to watch these incredible films safely from the comfort of your home and learn more about the giant impact this small North Vancouver Charity has on children and communities in Nepal! For more information, please visit www.himalayanlife.com/film-fest.