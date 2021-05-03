Doors Open Richmond 2021

Richmond Museum presents the 14th Doors Open Richmond, taking place online from June 5-12, 2021. This year’s fully virtual event features more than 30 participating sites, from places of worship to civic centres, from museums to local businesses. There are seven new locations in 2021, including Anar Persian Cuisine, the Richmond Chinese Community Society, and the Steveston Harbour Authority. The free annual event raises civic awareness and showcases the diverse, multicultural places and communities of Richmond. The 2021 edition will premiere new videos that provide behind-the-scenes access to participating sites. The videos will be published throughout the week-long event on Richmond Museum’s social media channels, and available the following day on the museum’s website. Doors Open sites will also share original content on social media, from virtual tours to fun facts about their organization or business. Visitors can follow the event on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter through the hashtag #DoorsOpenRichmond. Visit richmondmuseum.ca/doors-open for more information. Facebook: @RichmondMuseum Instagram: @RichmondMuseum Twitter: @Richmond_Museum.