Nutrien Wonderhub WONDER IN THE PARK (May & June Programs)

This come & go, wonder-filled program encourages families to spend some time together outdoors as they learn about and take part in STEAM activities, create crafts, play games and explore nature. You can find our amazing Wonderhub staff at any of the scheduled park/outdoor locations by looking for the Wonderhub banners. More information at Wonderhub.ca

MAY PROGRAMS

Chalk of the Walk – Saturdays. May 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th. 9:30am to 11:30am. Outdoor Space in front of Wonderhub.

JUNE PROGRAMS

The Nature of Art – Saturdays. June 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th. 9:30am to 11:30am. Outdoor Space in front of Wonderhub.

THE NATURE OF ART: Making art from nature is a creative way to make new art objects. Join Wonderhub and make beautiful structures and art that is inspired by the natural world around us.

IN THE ZONE: Build, construct and create! Join Wonderhub and discover how you can get “in the zone” by using a series of building and crafting materials in the park.

CHALF OF THE WALK: Join Wonderhub and get creative with sidewalk chalk. Try out new chalk challenges, and explore all of the amazing things you can do with sidewalk chalk!!