Global Edmonton supports: Jayman BUILT MS Walk
On Sunday, May 30, join thousands of Canadians walking toward one goal – a world free of multiple sclerosis.
Whether you walk around the block, in your backyard, or around your house, you will be part of one community, taking action together. Let’s move forward, together at the Jayman BUILT MS Walk.
Register today at MSWalks.ca.