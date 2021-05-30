Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
May 30 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Global Edmonton supports: Jayman BUILT MS Walk

Where
Virtual Event - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 30-05-2021 08:00 30-05-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton supports: Jayman BUILT MS Walk

On Sunday, May 30, join thousands of Canadians walking toward one goal – a world free of multiple sclerosis. Register today for the Jayman BUILT MS Walk.

 Virtual Event - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://MSWalks.ca
Global Edmonton supports: Jayman BUILT MS Walk - image View image in full screen

On Sunday, May 30, join thousands of Canadians walking toward one goal – a world free of multiple sclerosis.

Whether you walk around the block, in your backyard, or around your house, you will be part of one community, taking action together. Let’s move forward, together at the Jayman BUILT MS Walk.

Register today at MSWalks.ca.