Event
May 27 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

SASKATOON COUNCIL ON AGING: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Where
SCOA - Online via ZOOM - Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 27-05-2021 13:00 27-05-2021 14:00 America/Toronto SASKATOON COUNCIL ON AGING: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Join us for our annual general meeting; this year's theme is all about staying informed.  Have a look back at our year with us.  Also a presentation on finding reliable health information online and tour of SCOA's new website. Online via ZOOM.  Cost is FREE.  Visit http://www.scoa.ca for more information.  To Register Phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca

Join us for our annual general meeting; this year’s theme is all about staying informed.  Have a look back at our year with us.  Also a presentation on finding reliable health information online and tour of SCOA’s new website.

Online via ZOOM.  Cost is FREE.  Visit http://www.scoa.ca for more information.  To Register Phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca