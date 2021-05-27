SASKATOON COUNCIL ON AGING: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Join us for our annual general meeting; this year's theme is all about staying informed. Have a look back at our year with us. Also a presentation on finding reliable health information online and tour of SCOA's new website. Online via ZOOM. Cost is FREE. Visit http://www.scoa.ca for more information. To Register Phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca
Join us for our annual general meeting; this year’s theme is all about staying informed. Have a look back at our year with us. Also a presentation on finding reliable health information online and tour of SCOA’s new website.
Online via ZOOM. Cost is FREE. Visit http://www.scoa.ca for more information. To Register Phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca