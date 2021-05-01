Menu

Event
May 1 - Sep 6 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Burnaby Village Museum: Summer

Where
Burnaby Village Museum - 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby, BC View Map
When
May 1 to September 6 | Advanced Registration Required

Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.burnabyvillagemuseum.ca/
Contact
bvm@burnaby.ca 604-297-4565
May 1 to September 6
Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Avenue
Advance Registration Required

This summer take a stroll through the Burnaby Village Museum.

Enjoy a self-guided fun and educational adventure through the 1920’s village with the summer scavenger hunt and explore the Across The Pacific exhibit to learn about Chinese Canadian history.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at BurnabyVillageMuseum.ca