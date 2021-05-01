Global BC sponsors Burnaby Village Museum: Summer
May 1 to September 6 | Advanced Registration Required
Burnaby Village Museum - 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby, BC
bvm@burnaby.ca
- All ages
- bvm@burnaby.ca 604-297-4565
May 1 to September 6
Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Avenue
Advance Registration Required
This summer take a stroll through the Burnaby Village Museum.
Enjoy a self-guided fun and educational adventure through the 1920’s village with the summer scavenger hunt and explore the Across The Pacific exhibit to learn about Chinese Canadian history.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at BurnabyVillageMuseum.ca