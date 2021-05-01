Global BC sponsors Burnaby Village Museum: Summer

May 1 to September 6

Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Advance Registration Required

This summer take a stroll through the Burnaby Village Museum.

Enjoy a self-guided fun and educational adventure through the 1920’s village with the summer scavenger hunt and explore the Across The Pacific exhibit to learn about Chinese Canadian history.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at BurnabyVillageMuseum.ca