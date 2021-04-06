Halifax Pride Festival 2021
The Halifax Pride Festival is one of Canada's premier pride celebrations! Full detailsVarious - Halifax, Nova Scotia Halifax Pride INFO@HALIFAXPRIDE.COM
- https://www.halifaxpride.com/
- INFO@HALIFAXPRIDE.COM 9024036798 (Halifax Pride)
The Halifax Pride Festival is a celebration which draws in more than 120,000 participants and one of Canada’s premier pride celebrations!