Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Festival
Jul 15 - Jul 25 5:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Halifax Pride Festival 2021

Where
Various - Halifax, Nova Scotia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 15-07-2021 05:00 25-07-2021 23:00 America/Toronto Halifax Pride Festival 2021

The Halifax Pride Festival is one of Canada’s premier pride celebrations! Full details 

 Various - Halifax, Nova Scotia Halifax Pride INFO@HALIFAXPRIDE.COM DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.halifaxpride.com/
Contact
INFO@HALIFAXPRIDE.COM 9024036798 (Halifax Pride)
View image in full screen

The Halifax Pride Festival is a celebration which draws in more than 120,000 participants and one of Canada’s premier pride celebrations!